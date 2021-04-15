MMEA detains tugboat manned by foreign crew near Kuala Baram

MIRI (April 15): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Miri Maritime Zone detained a tugboat about 3.4 nautical miles southwest of Kuala Baram around 2.05pm on Wednesday.

MMEA Miri director Capt Md Fauzi Othman said the tugboat was detained by Maritime assets while carrying out Ops Permai in Miri waters.

“Inspections found that the boat had failed to provide any documents but an expired Domestic Ship Licence (DSL),” he said in a statement.

Md Fauzi said the tugboat was manned by five Indonesian crew members, including the skipper, aged between 26 and 49, with valid employment documents and passports.

“All crew members and the tugboat have been detained and escorted to the Miri anchor area for further investigation.

“The case will be investigated under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952 due to expired DSL,” he added.

He advised the maritime community to always abide by the law and prioritise safety at sea by wearing lifejackets.

For complaints, feedback, or emergencies at sea, contact the MMEA Miri operations centre on 085-418204, MMEA Sarawak operations centre on 082-432544, or MERS 999.