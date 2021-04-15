MOH proposes interstate travel for Aidilfitri be postponed

PUTRAJAYA (April 15): The Ministry of Health (MOH) has proposed that the interstate travel for the upcoming Aidilfitri celebrations be postponed as the Covid-19 situation in the country is still worrying.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said the proposal was also following complaints and appeals from various quarters for the government to postpone the lifting of the interstate travel ban.

“As we all know, most states are currently under CMCO (Conditional Movement Control Order) and RMCO (Recovery Movement Control Order) until April 28.

“As daily cases are still rising and not yet stable, this interstate travel needs to be postponed. The vaccination programme (National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme) is also still ongoing,” he told a press conference after launching a book entitled ‘Malaysia Health Sector Response to Covid-19: Perspectives from the Field’ at his office here today.

Malaysia recorded 1,889 Covid-19 cases yesterday (April 14) compared to 1,767 cases on Tuesday.

Asked whether those who have received both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be given an exemption for the interstate travel, Dr Adham said the ministry was still waiting for the input from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United States Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Meanwhile, he said the ministry received complaints about non-compliance of standard operating procedures (SOP) at several Ramadan bazaars throughout the country.

He said the government viewed the matter seriously and did not rule out the possibility of the Ramadan bazaar being closed if there were new clusters originated from bazaar activities.

“If the organisers are not responsible, we will not hesitate to issue a compound,” he said. – Bernama