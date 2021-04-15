No sinister motive behind declaration of Emergency – Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR (April 15): Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has given assurance that there was no sinister motive behind the declaration of Emergency in which some concerns have been raised in the recent past.

Muhyiddin said the declaration of Emergency was made for a singular reason, and that is to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the sole rationale behind the declaration was to fast-track the necessary legislative measures related to the management of the Covid-19.

“This covers matters related to the use of private hospital assets, temporary land ownership, buildings or private hospital moveable property and to allow the use of private hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients.

“So, please be assured that there is no sinister motive behind this declaration of Emergency,” he said in his speech at a dialogue session with industries organised by International Trade and Industry Ministry here, today.

Prime Minister also reiterated that the Emergency will not be used to violate human rights, private property, and other legal rights.

He said Malaysia is a firm believer in the rule of law and hence, will not behave in a manner that is derogatory to the legal principles that it holds dear.

“And it is imperative that the business community, both domestic and international, understand this,” he added.

On Jan 12, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah proclaimed a Covid-19 Emergency, to be enforced up to Aug 1, as a proactive measure to contain the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin said the battle against Covid-19 is a shared responsibility as the government, the private sector, civil societies, and private individuals, must come together and work hand-in-glove to curb and combat this pandemic.

“Let us march forward together, for we may be bruised now, but we will come out of this crisis more resilient, more resolute, and more resolved,” he said. – Bernama