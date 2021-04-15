Sibu Journalists Association elects new office bearers

SIBU (April 15): See Hua Daily News reporter Yii Souk Ming has been elected as the new chairman of the Sibu Journalists Association for 2021-2023.

He was elected after the Annual General Meeting (AGM) at Kingwood Hotel last night with outgoing chairman Hii Hong Wee from Sin Chew Daily officially handing over duties after a dinner.

Madelina Jawai Stephen from RTM was elected the deputy chairperson, while Borneo Post reporter Jane Moh retained her post as secretary.

Sin Chew Daily’s Wong Leh Ching was elected as the vice secretary and Hii Hong Wee as treasurer.

Committee members include Watt Zacchaeus from Utusan Borneo, Anna Siaw from See Hua Daily News, Alhadi Shamsawi from RTM Sibu, Nurzilla Muhamad from Utusan Sarawak and Peter Wee from Sin Chew Daily.