S’wak again tops new Covid-19 infections in Malaysia with 512 cases

KUCHING (April 15): Sarawak again recorded the highest single day tally of Covid-19 cases among the states in the country today with 512 cases, Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah revealed.

According to data shared on his Facebook page this afternoon, Selangor is the state with the second highest number of cases at 459 after climbing to the top yesterday with 517 cases.

Malaysia as a whole recorded 2,148 cases today for a total of 367,977 cases since the pandemic hit the country. Yesterday, the country had 1,889 new cases.

Sarawak had hit a high of 607 cases on Tuesday and fell to 489 cases yesterday. With the new cases today, Sarawak’s cumulative Covid-19 cases now stands at 21,960.

Other states that recorded three-digit cases today were Kelantan (221), Sabah (202), Johor (182), Kuala Lumpur (171) and Pulau Pinang (134).