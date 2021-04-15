Travel permit only for essential business workers in Sibu’s seven CMCO zones, says acting Resident

SIBU (April 15): The movement control permit is only required for employees of essential businesses in the seven zones under the Covid-19 Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) here from April 16 to April 26, said Sibu Division Acting Resident Wong Hee Sieng

He clarified that the permit was not necessary for people who do not work in the affected areas.

The seven zones are Sukun/Lada (Zone 1), Mantis (Zone 2), Poh Yew (Zone 3), Bukit Lima (Zone 4), Tong Sang (Zone 5), Pusat Bandar (Zone 6) and Tiong Hua (Zone 7).

Wong said employees can apply for the permit at any of the four police stations here, and the application process was the same as for the work-related travel permit during the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Sibu previously.

“Yes, employees working within Zone 1 to Zone 7 require the movement control permit and employers whose businesses are categorised as essential services need to apply on behalf of their employees.

“They can start to apply from now at any of the four police stations in Sibu,” Wong told The Borneo Post when contacted over queries from the public on the permit requirement.

It was reported yesterday that in view of the worsening Covid-19 pandemic in Sarawak, the Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) had implemented additional standard operating procedures (SOP) under the CMCO.

The operating hours for essential services is from 6am to 8pm while other sectors are not allowed to operate at all. For restaurants and eateries, dine-in is not allowed, only take away/delivery is allowed.

Operations of massage parlors, spa and reflexology, nightclub/pub and karaoke centres are not allowed to operate, and the number of individuals in a private vehicle is limited to only three people.

Sports and leisure activities are also not allowed, while religious activities are subject to SOP issued by the Sarawak Islamic Council and Unit for Other Religions (Unifor).