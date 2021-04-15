Wooden house at Kampung Tabuan Melayu in Kuching almost totally destroyed in fire

KUCHING (April 15): A wooden house at Kampung Tabuan Melayu here was almost completely destroyed in a fire around 8.20am this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said two motorcycles that were parked at the house were totally destroyed by the fire.

All four occupants of the house comprising of two men and two women managed to escape to safety, it added.

Bomba said the two houses which were situated on the left and right side of the burning house were only partially affected due to the fire.

A cooling down method were used by firefighters to prevent the fire from spreading to the adjacent houses.

The whole operation ended at 9.20am and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Also at the scene were the police and technicians from Sesco.