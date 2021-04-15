‘Zero squatters’ pledge for Luyang

KOTA KINABALU: Squatters are the primary ‘shelters’ for foreigners, including illegal immigrants and the source of various social problems, said Gee Tien Siong.

He therefore pledged to make Luyang a “Zero Squatters Community”, and calling on all residents to work together.

Gee, who is Luyang PPM (Community Development Leader) cum SAPP vice president, said most of the land in Luyang District has been developed, but there are still some vacant lands that are targets for squatters.

“It is necessary to eradicate them ‘one by one’ before the problem worsens,” he said.

Gee said squatters had increased in Luyang area, with illegal structures scattering here and there are being identified.

“One of the identified illegal housing estates appeared next to the National Archives Department and occupied its land.

Gee said he learned that the City Hall had issued an ultimatum asking the squatters to move out before 31 May 2021, otherwise a demolition exercise will be carried out on 2 June 2021.

“I have received a complaint from a Luyang resident saying that number of squatters’ are increasing in his neighbourhood and there were cases of iron, wire and other construction materials stolen from several houses that are under renovation,” he said.

Gee said some squatters reportedly went door-to-door ‘digging’ trash bins rummaging for usable or recyclable materials to be used for building illegal houses or selling for cash.

He added that especially during this pandemic, used and disposed face masks are also found among the trash which could spread infections.

On behalf of SAPP, Gee urged the residents of Luyang to take part in the “Zero Squatters Community” campaign and actively report the location of any illegal houses to the Luyang UPPM or himself (010-932 7688).