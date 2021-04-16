143 new cases, another new cluster in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 143 new Covid-19 cases along with one new cluster in Sandakan on Friday, said State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun.

He said that Sandakan recorded the highest number of cases with 57, followed by Tawau (35), Lahad Datu (22) and Kota Kinabalu (14).

The other 15 cases were detected in Putatan, Keningau, Papar, Kinabatangan, Kota Belud and Kalabakan.

Masidi, who is the state’s official Covid-19 spokesman, revealed that the new DTI Cluster in Sandakan involved detainees who underwent screenings on April 12, prior to their deportation.

“The PCR test results showed that a total of 55 individuals had tested positive for Covid-19. This cluster was detected on November 28, 2020,” he said in a statement.

He added that Kota Marudu and Tenom were reclassified from yellow zones to green zones while Nabawan was reclassified from orange zone to yellow zone.

“As of Friday, Sabah currently has six red zones, two orange zones, 13 yellow zones and six green zones,” he said.

Masidi said that no new Covid-19 deaths were recorded on Friday.

“A total of 143 Covid-19 patients in Sabah recovered from the virus,” he further disclosed.