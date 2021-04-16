ACCCIS welcomes state’s decision not to implement MCO

KUCHING (April 16): The Associated Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Sarawak (ACCCIS) welcomes the state’s decision on not implementing the Movement Control Order (MCO) in five districts in Sarawak to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In a statement today, ACCCIS said the decision would augur well for Sarawak where the economy “will face severe blow and devastation should another round of MCO be enforced”.

“ACCCIS welcomes the announcement made by Sarawak government after discussions with the National Security Council, five districts namely Kuching, Miri, Meradong, Bintulu and Sibu will be under CMCO (Conditional MCO) and not under the MCO,” it said.

ACCCIS opined that more economic stimulus packages would be required if any MCO was declared, failing which, a wave of business closure and massive unemployment would be inevitable and that would eventually translate into endless social problems.

ACCCIS said it understood that it was a rather difficult decision as the government needed to strike a balance between the economy or the livelihood of the people and the public health.

It hoped that the people would appreciate the good intention of the government to allow the economic activities to continue.

It also appealed to all business operators to play their roles in the state’s fight against the pandemic by strictly complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP) put in place by the relevant authorities.

“We also appeal to all Sarawakians to register themselves for vaccination as soon as possible so that the herd immunity could be achieved once the vaccines are available,” added ACCCIS.

State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas announced yesterday that Sarawak would continue enforcing CMCO until Apr 24.

“At the same time, SDMC will also continue to enforce the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) at high-risk areas in the state,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.

This announcement was made despite the federal government’s decision that the five districts were to be placed under MCO.