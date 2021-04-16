Anti-corruption plan must be monitored to ensure its effectiveness – Jaul

KUCHING (April 16): The Organisational Anti-Corruption Plan (OACP) should be monitored carefully and seriously so that all the initiatives contained in it could be practised efficiently and effectively.

State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion said this is in order that the Kuching Resident Organisational Anti-Corruption Plan (OACP-RBK) could produce civil servants of high integrity serving in a clean and corruption-free governance system.

OACP-RBK is the first OACP from the administration of the division submitted to the state OACP secretariat – that is the State Integrity and Ombudsman Unit in the Chief Minister’s Department.

“I would like to repeat here, a reminder that this OACP is not just ‘decoration’, but it is a main document as a reference and guide for all agencies in the state.

“All these OACP-RBK initiatives must be implemented seriously and not just ‘Vision without Execution’ hallucination.

“I remember the words of Taiwanese semiconductor industry founder, Morris Chang, when he said, without strategy, execution is aimless, without execution, strategy is useless,” said Jaul when speaking at the soft launching of the Kuching Divisional Administration OACP here, yesterday.

He added that for these reasons, the State Secretary’s office has taken the initiative to issue a special circular letter as a guide to the preparation of OACP for all state agencies effective from June 2020.

“In addition, I have also approved a proposal for the Malaysian Institute of Integrity (IIM) to train our own officers and be accredited to conduct all OACP preparation workshops.

“Now, we have a total of 30 trained personnel and this is a true description of the concept of working as a large force, that is the state civil service of Sarawak. Special acknowledgement to one of the staff who works in the Kuching Resident’s Office, Low Suk Fong, who had helped us so much in preparing the other agencies’ OACP including for the State Financial Secretary’s office,” he said.

He also said there are at least 12 main sources of reference in making analysis and identifying priority areas based on the risk of possible corruption and misconduct, among them are the internal audit unit report, national audit department report, MACC report, disciplinary record and several other sources.

“The ‘Scenario Planning’ technique is used so that all spaces which have the potential abuse of power, corruption and discipline violations could be dealt strategically and proactively through OACP-RBK.

“Therefore, I believe the Kuching Divisional Administration has successfully gone through the process. All records for at least five years have been reviewed in detail as a guide in identifying initiatives to be included in OACP-RBK,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kuching Division Resident Sherrina Hussaini, in her speech, said Kuching Divisional Administration had identified five main key areas -finance and revenue, management services, statutory functions, project management and social transformation – for the OACP.

She said there are four processes in the implementation plans, which are the Top Management – Ensuring the organisation has integrity and ethics; Corruption Risk Assessment – Periodic risk assessments; Systematic monitoring, evaluation and enforcement; and Implementation of Internal Control Measures to combat the risk of corruption in processes, procedures and governance.

“All these risks have been identified and action plan measures have been planned for the short and long term up to five years of implementation.

“Therefore, the commitment and cooperation of all in the success of this action plan is very important so that we the civil servants are free from corrupt practices, no matter where we are,” she said.

Among those present at the event were acting Deputy State Secretary (Transformation, Performance and Service Delivery) Datu Ismail Mohamad Hanis, State Integrity & Ombudsman Unit in the Chief Minister’s Department director Adana Jed, invited speaker from MACC Abdul Kadir Mohamad, Lundu district officer Gustian Durani, Bau district officer Anielia Siam and Kuching district officer Awang Yusup Awang Mostapha.