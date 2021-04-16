Association wants issue of children of intermarriages recognised as native resolved

MIRI (April 16): The state government is urged to resolve the long outstanding issue of children born of intermarriages between a native parent and non-native parent to be recognised as natives.

Stressing that it is their birth right to be recognised as native, Rurum Kelabit Association president Datuk Dr Philip Raja said the current process is cumbersome and could take many years.

Supporting an earlier call by Libat Langub, the Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) secretary general, he said this should be done for the greater good of Sarawak as the affected children are deprived of their ancestral ‘adat’ and customs.

“It is unfair for a person whose birth right as a native is denied a native identity,” he said.

He added that this had deprived the children of inheritance like land and the opportunity to lead their villages as headman or community leader.

Dr Philip pointed out that this issue was raised during the Orang Ulu Cultural Symposium at the civic centre in Miri in November 2018 which was officiated by Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said Sarawak prides itself of unity among its diverse population, which in a major way has led to inter-marriages among the numerous races.

The current avenue for these affected children in Sarawak is through a native court process where applicants must fulfil a set of criteria for qualification and to be recognised as a native.

Among the requirements are proof of maintaining a ‘bilek’ (unit) in the village, ability to speak the native language and practising native customs.

Sino Dayak Association Sarawak president Stanley Bong had earlier voiced support for the call, saying the association looked forward to any move to resolve the issue as they had long waited for a solution regarding their status.

He pointed out that the Land and Survey Department had recently taken a more restrictive interpretation of ‘native’ under the state’s laws, overturning the original time-honoured recognition of these inheritance rights and adat that had been accepted and practised by their ancestors.

Bong said refusal of registration by the department of these transfers is a regressive step as Sarawak is a modern and progressing state, pointing out children of such mixed marriages are proud to be natives as they live as natives; speak native language; practise native adat and celebrate festivities of their native communities.