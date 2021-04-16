Autistic Samarahan teen apprehended by police for threatening DCM in social media

KUCHING (April 16): A 16-year-old autistic boy who made a death threat against Deputy chief minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas on social media was today arrested in Samarahan and later released on police bail.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said the suspect allegedly made the threats in the comment section of the minister’s daily Covid-19 live stream on Facebook yesterday.

“The suspect was later released after his statements were taken at the Kota Samarahan district headquarters,” said Aidi who confirmed the case.

He added that police have also opened up an investigation into the threats under Section 507 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

During the live stream, the suspect going by the name of “Alexis Imang” made threats against the minister if the Sarawak Government decides to implement the Movement Control Order (PKP).

His comment was written when the viewership of the livestream has hit 20,500 viewers.

Uggah is also the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee chairman.