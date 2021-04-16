Covid-19: 3 clusters come to an end, 46 active clusters remain in S’wak

KUCHING (Apr 16): The Melor Cluster in Pusa, Jalan Main Bazaar Cluster in Sri Aman and Kiba Cluster in Sibu came to an end today after not recording any new positive cases in the last 28 days, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Its chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said even with the end of those three Covid-19 clusters, the state still had 46 active Covid-19 clusters with 11 recording a total of 449 new cases.

“The remaining 35 active clusters do not have any new positive case,” he said at the daily update press conference today.

Meanwhile, Uggah, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, said the status of Bau, Belaga and Selangau had been changed from yellow zones to orange zones after recording more than 20 local transmission cases in the last 14 days.

“This brings the total number of districts classified as orange zones to eight while the number of districts categorised as yellow zones has reduced to 13.

“15 other districts remain as red zones and the remaining four districts remain as green zones,” he added.

Since Mar 18 last year, Uggah said police had issued a total of 5,856 compound notices to individuals who flouted the standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Today, the police in Miri issued three compound notices there for flouting the SOP, he said.