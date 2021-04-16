Covid-19: Mass ACD in Taman Susur Jambu starting Apr 17

SARIKEI (April 16): The Sarikei Division Health Department is calling for all Taman Susur Jambu residents to participate in the mass Covid-19 active case detection (ACD) drive to be carried out by the from April 17 to 20.

Sarikei Division Health Department in a public notice today said the mass ACD exercise was a measure to control and prevent spread of Covid-19 infection in the district after several positive cases were detected here in the past few days.

“The PCR swab test is necessary as a community surveillance against Covid-19”, said the notice.

To ensure an orderly process, the department had scheduled the ACD exercise by zones, hence advised the local residents to refer to the timetables provided before they proceed to the designated venue.

Only those who show symptoms would be ordered to undergo quarantine, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the 14-day Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) enforced on Kampung Baji here has been lifted since April 14.

The Sarikei District Disaster Management Committee, in a statement said that it had decided to lift the EMCO as all the villagers there have already undergone Covid-19 swab test.