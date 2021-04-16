EMCO at Pulapol: major outbreak as 295 more trainees test positive for Covid-19

KUCHING (April 16): Another 295 trainees at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol) at Borneo Height, Penrissen Road have contracted Covid-19, said Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail today.

He said an Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) has been enforced at the centre from today until April 29.

Aidi said this was necessary in view of the increasing number of positive cases and fears that it has spread to the surrounding community.

“We have now a total number of 415 trainees who are infected,” he said after accompanying Deputy Chief Minister and State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah during a visit to the EMCO operation rooms at the training centre.

He said 20 teaching staff and their family members have also tested positive for Covid-19.

“I hope with this EMCO, we can curb the further spread and to bring the numbers down.

“We want to end this outbreak here as soon as possible,” he added.

On April 13, 61 trainees were infected with Covid-19.

The index case was a trainee who underwent a swab test at the Kota Sentosa Health Clinic on April 9 and was confirmed positive on April 12.

The trainee from Perlis had arrived for training on Nov 22, 2020.

Currently, all those infected are being treated at the centre itself.

The Health Department has set up a 24-hour health clinic and a Covid Assessment Centre (CAC) there.

It also conducted active case detection (ACD) operations there from April 12-14, which involved 633 people.

The second ACD from tomorrow (April 17) to Monday (April19) is expected to involve some 2,000 others.

Housing and Local Government Minister Dato Sri Sim Kui Hian, camp commandant SAC Razali Mohamad, and deputy director of the state Health Department Dr Rosemawati Ariffin were among those present.