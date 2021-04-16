EMCO enforced in 3 more areas – SDMC

KUCHING (April 16): The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) will be enforced in three areas – Rh Bajak, Ng Semawang in Julau; Rh Nanggai Sungai Stok in Sarikei and Police Training Centre (Pulapol) Kuching – for 14 days from April 14, 15 and 16 respectively.

State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas made this announcement at the daily press conference on Covid-19 update here yesterday.

The first two areas were placed under EMCO due to close contacts to positive cases there, while the EMCO at Pulapol was enforced following rising positive Covid-19 cases there.

On Tuesday, Sarawak recorded the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases at 607, which Uggah attributed to the 61 cases reported at Pulapol that day.

At the same time, Uggah said SDMC had approved additional standard operating procedures (SOPs) under the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Bintulu Division which is enforced from Apr 14 to 27.

He also told the press conference that the EMCO at Kampung Binyu Baru in Samarahan had ended yesterday, as the second screening did not reveal any new positive cases there.

“In addition, there is no evidence that the infection is still spreading in the area.

“The SDMC would like to take this opportunity to thank all agencies and villagers for their co-operation in making this EMCO a success,” he said.

On a separate matter, Uggah said SDMC had lodged a police report over people claiming to be agents to the committee to assist people with the ‘enterSarawak’ application.

He said the police had conducted an investigation and would make their investigation result known soon.

At the same time, he advised people to contact SDMC secretariat if they have any problems.

“So please be careful, there are always people who want to take advantage of any issues or problem. Make sure you do not fall into their trap,” he said.

On Wednesday, SDMC said that it will take stern action against those who claim to be working as one of the members of SDMC to help fill application forms as well as those who claim to make approval through the ‘enterSarawak’ application.

In its latest update to guidelines on entering Sarawak released early this month, SDMC said Sarawakians are allowed to enter by applying through ‘enterSarawak’ and filling in E-Health Declaration Form (e-HDF), while non-Sarawakians and non-Malaysians who have been in the country for more than 15 days have to request approval to enter Sarawak by filling in enterSarawak and E-Health Declaration Form (E-HDF).

However, their applications may be rejected due to incomplete documentation, or if they cannot provide a strong reason for travel.

Those entering for the purpose of essential services or official duty are also required to request approval for entry.