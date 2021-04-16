Guan Dee sworn in as federal deputy tourism minister

KUALA LUMPUR (April 16): Senator Datuk Guan Dee Koh Hoi took the oath of office as a deputy federal minister before Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today.

Guan Dee, who is Sabah’s Party Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) secretary-general took the oath of office at a ceremony at Istana Negara here.

The ceremony was witnessed by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat, and Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

Also present were Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri and Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee.

Meanwhile, Guan Dee, when met after the ceremony, confirmed that he was appointed Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

“I thank Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for giving this opportunity for STAR to be in the federal cabinet,” he said and expressed his hope to revitalise the tourism sector, which is one of the sectors affected by Covid-19. — Bernama