Increase in Covid-19 cases in Sibu due mostly to workplace infections — Dr Annuar

SIBU (April 16): The current increase in the number of Covid-19 positive cases here have stemmed primarily from workplaces, said Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee (SDDMC) coordinator Dr Annuar Rapaee.

He pointed out that the cases from the workplaces were either from offices and factories, or among support staff such as cleaners.

“The spread (of Covid-19 infection) at these places occurs because of poor compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) because they are not seen by public, and therefore can get away from being issued compounds.

“Worse (still), when they gather together during meal times or breaks at small corners or pantries (in the workplaces),” said Dr Annuar, who is Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing.

He called on all offices and small factories not to allow their staff to eat together in pantries or other areas.

Dr Annuar explained that this is because infections occur more during meal times.

He reiterated the importance for all to continue to adhere to the SOPs, stressing now is not the time for the people to let their guard down.

“We need to work in concert to flatten the curve of Covid-19 infection in Sibu.

“I am confident that if everyone works hand in hand, we can win the war against Covid-19,” he said.

Dr Annuar added SDDMC has implemented additional SOPs under the ongoing Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) effective from today until April 26.

The additional SOP covers seven zones in Sibu District, from Zone 1 to Zone 7 in Jalan Lanang and Jalan Bukit Lima areas.