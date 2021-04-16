KKCCCI sticks to decision to accept land swap

KOTA KINABALU: The Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) Presidential Committee here on Friday decided to no longer entertain any committee member’s confusing statements regarding dissatisfaction about the land swap in the media.

KKCCCI president Datuk Michael Lui Yen Sang emphasized the land swap offer of 107,636 square feet (sq ft) of state land next to SJK(C) Chung Hwa Likas in exchange for the disputed 7,200 sq ft of land adjacent to SJK(C) Chung Hwa Kota Kinabalu following the redevelopment of Star City project offered by the previous state government had received the majority vote of members during an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) last year.

He added the process has also been done transparently and committee members have been kept up to date with the progress.

“This press conference is not to respond to anyone, but to make a clarification on the confusion over the false statements that caused many concerns among our members, the Chinese business community and public,” said Lui during a press conference held at Wisma KKCCCI here on Friday.

Lui emphasized that the KKCCCI constitution clearly stated in Chapter 5 that the supreme authority of the Chamber shall be vested in the General Meeting of members.

He said the Management Committee shall be the highest executive body, and the Executive Committee formed by the Management Committee shall be responsible to run various affairs of the Chamber.

“Therefore, we shall accept the results of the Extraordinary General Meeting ( EGM ) and the resolution(s) shall be executed by the Executive Committee,” he pointed out.

“At the EGM held on July 26, 2020 at SJK ( C ) Chung Hwa 3 Likas, 133 KKCCCI members were in favor of the land swap while two dissented. A total number of 135 members were present at the EGM.

“Minority must follow the majority, all members shall accept the results of the EGM and shall not implicate any issues. The priority now is we should carry out the follow-up works with the endorsement of the members,” he stressed.

During the press conference, the chamber distributed documents and pictures to verify that the Chamber had indeed been transparent in processing the matter after majority of the KKCCCI members present at the EGM voted for the land swap.

“I believe all of our management and supervisory committee members are aware of every detail of the whole incident because the progressive report is published in our monthly meeting booklet,” he pointed out.

“After our Presidential committees had a discussion meeting this morning, we resolved that we wouldn’t respond to any statement by committee members through the press in the future. It is because this could potentially tarnish the reputation of the chamber.

“This progress has completely been done. We are now only waiting for the title to come out. Because of the pandemic we need to be patient. This is a time matter. We have done everything accordingly and everything is transparent,” added Lui.