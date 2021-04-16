Kuching police arrest man for drug possession

KUCHING (April 16): The district police here has arrested a male suspect in his 40’s after finding drugs believed to be methamphetamine in his possession around 10.30am yesterday.

Kuching district police acting chief Supt Merbin Lisa who confirmed the arrest said the drugs were packed in eight plastic packets weighing at 5.58grammes worth RM558.

“Police stopped and checked the suspect based on a public tip-off at Jalan Foochow 1Y here,” said Merbin in a statement today.

The suspect was also tested positive for methamphetamine, and had three past police records for drug-related activities, he added.

During interrogation, the suspect told police that he bought the drugs by transferring money to a dealer.

“We are currently tracking down this drug dealer,” said Merbin.

The suspect who is currently under remand until April 16 will be investigated under Section 39A(1) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, Merbin urged the public to become the eyes and ears of the police by informing them of any drug related activities.

“With such information, we can act swiftly to bring down the drug menace in our society,” he added.