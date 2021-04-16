Man claims trial to injuring JPJ staff member, damaging department’s vehicle in Kuching

KUCHING (April 16): A self-employed man claimed trial in a Magistrates’ Court here today to injuring a Road Transport Department (JPJ) personnel member and damaging a vehicle belonging to the department.

Khairul Abidin Abdul Karim, 33, entered his plea after the two charges were read to him by a court interpreter.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar set May 31 for further mention of the case and released Khairul on RM2,000 bail with one local surety for each charge.

According to the first charge under Section 332 of the Penal Code, Khairul allegedly hurt JPJ personnel member Mohammad Haffizey Solhan, 37, while he was on duty.

According to the second charge under Section 427 of the Penal Code for mischief, Khairul is accused of kicking a vehicle belonging to JPJ, causing RM300 in damages.

The two acts were allegedly committed on April 12 at 10.15am at the roundabout at Jalan Padungan.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim and five other JPJ personnel were patrolling in the Padungan area when they came across a motorcycle parked in the middle of the road.

The victim had ordered the accused to move the motorcycle to the road shoulder because it was obstructing traffic.

Instead of complying, Khairul allegedly kicked the parked motorcycle, causing it to land on its side.

He also allegedly cursed and ordered the victim to put the motorcycle upright before attacking the victim with a helmet, causing head injuries.

The police were later contacted and arrested the accused at the scene.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while the accused was unrepresented by counsel.