MBKS office closes after 2 staff test positive for Covid-19

KUCHING (April 16): The office of Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will be closed for four days starting today (April 16) after two of its staff have been tested positive for Covid-19.

According to a notice issued by its management, MBKS staff has been instructed from to work home as precautionary measures to stop the spread of the virus.

The office will operate as usual on Monday, the notice added.

“As the safety and well being of our employees and customers are our priority, we have decided to close the office and will comply with further directives from the Ministry of Health,” the notice said.

When contacted MBKS Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng confirmed the notice.

He said both infected staff are male and they have been quarantined at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) here.

One of them was on leave since April 6 and tested positive for Covid-19 on April 13, but did not enter the office, while the other was infected due to a close contact, he added.

“So we are arranging for staff having had close contact with any of them (infected) to go for swab tests, and then they will be quarantined at home until their test results are out,” he said.