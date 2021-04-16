Police looking for man who lodged fake police report to avoid NRD fine

KUCHING (April 16): The police are hot on their heels looking for a 46-year-old for lodging a fake police report claiming that he was robbed behind a commerical shoplot at Jalan Rock around 12.30am on April 13.

Kuching district police chief Supt Merbin Lisa said the suspect allegedly lodged a police report to avoid being fined by the National Registration Department after losing his MyKad for the third time.

“Upon investigations, the suspect actually lost his MyKad and other belongings during a drunken brawl with his colleague that night,” said Merbin in a statement today.

In the police report, the suspect told police that his injuries were caused by two robbers who approached him on a motorcycle behind the shoplot.

“The suspect’s scheme was however uncovered after a thorough investigation was carried out by the case’s investigating officer and police detectives,” said Merbin.

The case would be investigated under Section 182 of the Penal Code for lodging false police report, which carries a maximum six months’ jail sentence or a maximum fine of RM2,000 or both, upon conviction.

Merbin also warned that the police look at such cases very seriously as it is actually wasting police’s time and effort when they could focus on other crimes.