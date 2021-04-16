Registration for Covid-19 jabs in Penampang, Kapayan on Sunday

KOTA KINABALU: Three Urban Community Committees (JKDB) under MCA Penampang will be holding a registration program for Covid-19 vaccination on Sunday (April 18).

The program is jointly organised with the Community Development Leader Unit (UPPM) for Kapayan said MCA Penampang chief Wong Kong Hing.

According to Wong, the registration program will be focused in commercial areas in the Kapayan constituency.

“The number of Covid-19 cases in Sabah has been on the rise lately therefore we appeal to those who have yet to register for the vaccine to do so through our program on Sunday.

“We need to do all we can to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus,” Wong said.

He disclosed that JKDB Taman Oriental/Towering will be holding the registration exercise at Kedai Kopi 126 (Penampang Baru) from 10 am to 1 pm on Sunday, April 18 and the person is charge is Nani Yap (016-825 3278).

JKDB Taman Oriental/Towering also be organising a similar registration program at will Lim Billard Saloon (Penampang Baru) and CKS Grocer at Towering Industrial area next Sunday, April 25.

Wong said that the registration will be open from 10 am to 1 pm at both locations and Nani will also be in charge.

JKDB Beverly Hills, he said, will hold the registration at the Beverly Hill post office from 9 am to 12 noon on Sunday (April 18) and those with inquiries can contact Danny Wong (019-881 1187).

JKDB Lintas Jaya’s registration program will be held at Fook Lim Restaurant (88 Marketplace) from 2 pm to 5 pm tomorrow (April 18) and the person in charge will be Lee Kong Shin (016-831 9145).