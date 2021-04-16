Residents’ ignorance, complacent main reason for high Covid-19 cases in Kapit – KDC chairman

KAPIT (April 16): Kapit District Council (KDC) chairman Lating Minggang warned residents not to be ignorant take lightly the high number of Covid-19 cases in the district.

He said the ignorance and complacent attitude of some residents here may have been the main contributor to the high number of cases recorded in the district recently, classifying it as a red zone as of yesterday.

As such, Lating appeal to residents to be more serious in adhering to the standard operating procedure (SOP) to curb the spread of the pandemic in the district.

Kapit yesterday recorded 30 new Covid-19 cases, making it a total of 225 active cases in the district being treated in its hospital and low risk treatment and quarantine centre (PKRC) as of yesterday.

Out of the 30 new cases, 23 were from close contact tracing, two from patients with symptoms, and five from other screenings.

Lating said every one of Kapit’s resident should play their role in protecting themselves and their family members from Covid-19 as it can infect anyone anywhere.

“To fall victim to Covid-19 would be a bitter pill to chew. Never think that one is strong and healthy, and able to stay away from this deadly contagious virus,” he said at a function here today.

On a related note, Lating urged the public to report to the police immediately if they see anyone wearing the Covid-19 quarantine wristband in public places, so that appropriate action would be taken against the SOP flouter who is putting the people’s lives in jeopardy.

“This also goes to business operators. They must inform us if their customers do not follow the SOP, like not wearing face masks and not observing physical distancing.

“I observed some customers at eateries sitting together (in a group) when there should be only two or three persons seated per table depending on its size.

“I still see adults bringing children to the market places when buying their necessities,” he said.

Lating also appealed to the state government to prioritise Covid-19 vaccination for rural people, including Kapit.