RM10.4 mln in compensation made out to landowners

SIBU (April 16): Cheques totalling 298 worth RM10,392,178.54 were made out yesterday for landowners whose land will be used for constructing the proposed second trunk road package C2 (upgrading of Jalan Tanjung Genting from Tulai junction to Lanang Bridge – realignment and additional area).

According to Assistant Minister of Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datu Len Talif Salleh, there were supposed to be 266 recipients but only 15 came to collect their cheques due to the standard operating procedures (SOP) put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Today’s programme is a continuation of last year’s, whereby compensations were made out for areas identified under the first and second priorities.

“Only 15 landowners came to collect their cheques totalling RM3.9 million,” he told reporters after the cheque-presentation ceremony at the Land and Survey office here yesterday.

Len said the total compensation paid out for this 10.6km-road package was RM26.2 million, taking into consideration the market value of the land.

On a related matter, he said infrastructure was important for the state’s economic development. It refers to roads, bridges, telecommunication, ports and airports which are very much needed in Sarawak.

Len said the completion of Pan Borneo Highway, coastal road and the second trunk road later would spur more economic development not only for the central region but for Sarawak as a whole.

He added that Rajang bridge in Pasi linking Tanjung Manis, Paloh bridge, Lassa bridge and Igan bridge, would further drive the state’s economy when completed.

The road linking Sibu and Kapit would open up more economic activities in the Rajang Basin, he added.

Supt Mohamad Muazziz Othman from the Land and Survey office here, meanwhile, said under the first priority of the package from Lanang bridge to Bulatan Paradom, a compensation of RM10.5 million was made out to the landowners, while RM5.2 million in the second priority (from Bulatan Paradom towards Sarikei) was made last year.

Sibu District Officer Suhaili Mohamed was among those present at the event.