Sarawak will have the upper hand in negotiations after getting back its oil and gas rights, says Tiang

SIBU (April 16): The returning of Sarawak’s full control over its oil and gas resources would be very constructive when it comes to further arrangements with Putrajaya in regards to the state oil and gas industry, said Michael Tiang.

The Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Youth chief today said he is also confident that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg would continue to safeguard Sarawak rights over its oil and gas resources, and put Sarawak’s privileges and interests first.

“Sarawak’s right over its oil and gas in its territorial boundary is a pre-Malaysia right pursuant to Oil Mining Ordinance 1958, which itself is an ordinance made before the formation of Malaysia.

“Since the formation of Malaysia, Sarawak had never surrendered its right over its own oil and gas to Putrajaya,” he said.

Tiang was commenting on the recent statement by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili after the Special Council on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin earlier this week.

Ongkili said the “historic” decision was made during a two-hour meeting on April 14, which was also attended by chief ministers of Sabah and Sarawak, Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, respectively.

Tiang said that in enforcing its rights over oil and gas in the state’s territory, Sarawak had since amended its Oil Mining Ordinance 1958 to further address the ownership of its oil and gas.

In 2016, the Sarawak’s legislative enacted the Distribution of Gas Ordinance to impose licensing for gas distribution, he recalled.

In other words, he said, Sarawak owns the rights over its oil and gas, and such rights do not require the Special Council on MA63 or the Federal Cabinet to endorse or approve.

Further, he continued, the Malaysian court had also recognised Sarawak to have ownership over its own oil and gas when national oil giant Petronas challenged the Sarawak government over such matters a few years ago.

“With the Special Council on MA63 chaired by the Prime Minister himself now formally handing over the full control over its own oil and gas to Sarawak government, that would only be very constructive to any further arrangements discussed between Putrajaya and Sarawak in respect of the oil and gas industries in Sarawak.

“Under the leadership of our CM Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, GPS Government will continue to safeguard Sarawak rights of our own oil and gas so as to always put Sarawak’s privileges and interests first,” said Tiang.