SDMC: No activities suspended during current CMCO, inter-zone movement discouraged

KUCHING (Apr 16): The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said today that it did not suspend all activities during the current enforcement of Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) until Apr 26.

SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, however, said inter-zone movement would be prohibited to help contain the spread of the virus.

“We do not encourage inter-zone movement, which is the cause of the wide spread of Covid-19 in Sarawak,” he said in response to a question at the daily update press conference here.

Uggah, who is Deputy Chief Minister, thus appealed to all to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) put in place to break the chain of Covid-19 infections.

He said activities would still be allowed but strict compliance with the SOP must be ensured.

During the press conference yesterday, Uggah said the implementation of CMCO with clear SOP and strict enforcement was more effective in reducing and stopping the spread of Covid-19 in Sarawak.

While CMCO is being enforced in the state, he said the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) would be enforced at high-risk areas.

As of April 15, SDMC implemented a total of 487 EMCOs since January this year, of which, 401 had ended.

Today, EMCO is enforced at the Police Training Centre in Puncak Borneo near here until Apr 29 to curb an outbreak there.