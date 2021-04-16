Senior citizen injured as car plunges into ravine

KOTA BELUD: A 63-year-old man sustained injuries after his Mazda car ended up inside a 200 foot ravine at Jalan Kampung Mandap, here today.

Kota Belud Fire and Rescue operation chief Zulfadli Usman said nine fire and rescue personnel rushed to the location upon receiving a distress call at 10.20 am.

Zulfadli said fire and rescue personnel managed to lift the victim out from the ravine using rope and stretcher.

The victim was then taken to the Kota Belud hospital for further treatment.

No untoward incident was reported and the operation ended at 12.15 pm.