Sibu folk start applying for permits as CMCO begins

SIBU (April 16): As Sarawak extends its Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), Sibu folks wasted no time coming to the Sibu Central Police Station to get their work and traveling permit today.

Based on the observation by The Borneo Post this morning, applicants were queueing up in an orderly manner at the central police station.

Compared to in January this year when the Movement Control Order (MCO) was enforced in the district, the queues were fairly reasonable and not long this time around.

On Wednesday, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced that a CMCO with enhanced standard operating procedures (SOP) will be enforced in Zone 1 to Zone 7 in Sibu from today (April 16) till April 26, following the rising number of Covid-19 in the district.

The seven zones are Sukun/Lada (Zone 1), Mantis (Zone 2), Poh Yew (Zone 3), Bukit Lima (Zone 4), Tong Sang (Zone 5), Pusat Bandar (Zone 6) and Tiong Hua (Zone 7).

Under the additional SOP, all essential services will only be allowed to operate from 6am to 8pm daily at no more than 50 per cent capacity, and only after obtaining permits from the police.