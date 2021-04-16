Stop unhealthy attitude immediately, Bung warns players

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Football Association (SAFA) acting president Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin has warned Sabah FC players to stop any unhealthy attitudes that could affect the team.

He said any gossip must stop immediately as it could affect the team.

“We have to stop all this, enough is enough, this is my last warning,” he said during the Sabah FC breaking of fast at the Sabah International Convention Center (SICC) here on Thursday.

The warning came following an alleged incident where several Sabah FC players had boycotted training which was said to be related to a delay of players’ salary payments.

Bung Moktar, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister, said he could not tolerate such actions and would not hesitate to take action.

He said players should act professional and stay loyal to their team.

“If there is no love for the team, then it can be considered as a traitor.

“Don’t play (this) game as I won’t play any politics when I reshuffle Safa and Sabah FC,” he said.

Bung Moktar explained that he was aware of the risks when he decided to lead the football association, including to revamp Sabah FC.

“I made sacrifices including money, time and knowledge, but no one knows,” he said.

Bung Moktar urged Sabah FC players to stay united and not on personal interest which could affect the team.

“Our goal is not just to win but to perform at our best for our fans.

“Stop this attitude but instead continue to progress and be a stronger team,” he said.

Meanwhile, when asked about Sabah FC’s upcoming match against UiTM FC at Likas Stadium this Saturday (April 17), Bung Moktar said he is confident that Sabah FC can collect all three points at home.

He said based on the performance against Penang FC in their away match recently, he believes Sabah Fc should be able to win Saturday’s match.