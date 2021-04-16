Uggah: CM to meet S’wak CP to discuss tightening enforcement to curb spread of Covid-19

KUCHING (Apr 16): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg will meet Sarawak Commissioner of Police Datuk Aidi Ismail next Monday to deliberate means on tightening the enforcement of various measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

This was disclosed by State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas during the daily update press conference today.

“Yang Amat Berhormat (The Most Honorable) will have a discussion with CP (Commissioner of Police) on Monday (Apr 19) on how to tighten enforcement in Sarawak,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.

Uggah said SDMC hoped that the state could tighten the enforcement of Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) and Conditional Movement Control Order (EMCO) across Sarawak.

(For the freshest news, join our Telegram channel)

“It is high time for us to be more stringent because the spread is mostly because of negligence of compliance with the SOP (standard operating procedures) during funerals, weddings, ‘gotong-royong’ and social gatherings.”

He called upon the community to strictly adhere to the SOP set by the authorities to help break the chain of Covid-19 infections.

He said the authorities will not hesitate to take stern action against individuals and institutions which were caught flouting the SOP.

In Miri, he said a school principal had been issued a compound notice for not wearing a face mask and organising gotong-royong at the school.

Also in Miri, Uggah said a police station in the division was issued a compound notice for having activities that infringed the SOP.

He thus appealed to every individual in the state to comply with the SOP to help bring down the number of Covid-19 positive cases for the safety and well-being of all.