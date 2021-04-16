Woman jailed 5 years for consuming drugs

KUCHING (April 16): A self-employed woman was sentenced to five years’ jail by the Sessions Court here yesterday after she pleaded guilty to consuming drugs.

The accused, Catherine Ngan Yoke Lee, 36, made the plea after the charges were read to her by an interpreter before Judge Maris Agan.

Ngan was found positive for Amphetamine and Methamphetamine at the Kuching District Police Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department at 4.20pm on Jan 25.

She was charged and convicted under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, read together with Section 39C(1) of the same act, which provides for a jail sentence of between five and seven years and also not more than three strokes of the cane on conviction.

DPP Nurfadzlin Mahmad Zulhasnan also informed the court that the accused had three previous drug abuse cases against her last year.

Ngan, who was not represented by a lawyer, was ordered to start serving her sentence from yesterday.