163 new cases, two more clusters in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 163 new Covid-19 cases, two clusters along with two Covid-19 fatalities on Saturday, said State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

“The two new clusters, namely Bukit Quoin Cluster and Jalan Damai Cluster, were both detected in Tawau,” said Masidi in a statement.

He explained that the Bukit Quoin Cluster, which involved the Mukim Balung area, currently has a total of 11 cases. The index case involved an agriculture assistant working at the Bukit Quoin Agriculture Research Centre, who had tested positive for the virus on April 1.

Meanwhile, the Jalan Damai Cluster, which involved the Mukim Sri Tanjung area, currently has 14 cases. The index case involved an auditor working for a taxation company, who tested positive on April 11.

The infection then spread to a federal government agency premises in Tawau after the auditor’s younger sibling, who works at the premises, contracted the virus on April 14.

Masidi added that the two Covid-19 fatalities were recorded in Kota Kinabalu and Tawau.

He also revealed that Keningau district has been reclassified from red zone to orange zone.

“As of Saturday, Sabah currently has five red zones, three orange zones, 13 yellow zones and six green zones,” he said.

A total of 90 Covid-19 patients in Sabah recovered from the virus on Saturday.