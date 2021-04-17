51 compound notices issued for various offences in KK

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 51 compound notices were issued by the authorities on Friday night for various offences around the city centre.

Six of the notices were issued by Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) to business owners for conducting entertainment business without license, placing equipment on sidewalks without permit and constructing building structures without approval.

The integrated operation was co-implemented by DBKK, Ministry of Health (MOH), Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and Royal Malaysian Customs Department.

“The operation involved premises operating business and entertainment without licence in Damai area, based on public complaints.

“DBKK’s actions include confiscating entertainment equipment, tables and chairs.

“Meanwhile, seven compound notices were issued by the MOH and 37 by the PDRM for failing to maintain physical distancing. One more compound notice was issued by PDRM to shop owners under the Emergency Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 while Customs Department confiscated liquor without valid license,” said a press release issues by DBKK.

DBKK Deputy Director General (Operations) Robert Lipon said the operation was aimed to control the operations of business and entertainment outlets without license, to control public compliance on Covid-19 SOP and addressing public complaints.

According to the statement, the operation will be held from time to time and all shop owners are advised to abide by the laws, while visitors are urged to always comply with the SOPs set to prevent the spread of Covid-19.