All markets under KK City Hall shut for two weeks

KOTA KINABALU: All markets operating under Kota Kinabalu City Hall (DBKK) have been ordered to temporarily shut down, said Mayor Noorliza Awang Alip.

“Following the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Kota Kinabalu, the DBKK will be temporarily closing all markets operating under DBKK.

“This temporary closure will involve night markets and weekly markets (tamu), starting from April 17 to 30,” she said in a statement on Friday.

Noorliza said that the closure period would depend on the statistics of the Covid-19 cases in the state capital.

She hoped that all parties would cooperate on the matter.