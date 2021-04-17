Be aware of scammers impersonating bank officers – Hii

MIRI (April 17): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Pujut branch chairman Adam Yii’s special assistant, Kevin Hii has called the public to be more aware of scammers impersonating bank officers calling victims to gain access to their banking details.

He said in a statement today the branch received a lot of enquiries and complaints from members of the public relating to these scams.

“The scam victims are of various background, but most of them are senior citizens.

“These scammers usually call their victims, impersonating as officers from a local bank or Bank Negara to acquire their personal details such as bank account number, one-time password (OTP) and other personal information.

“It is best to ignore any call from number which you to do not identify, to avoid being tricked into giving any form of information to these scammer,” said Hii.

He stressed that bank scams are one of the most occurring cases happening in the recent months, and victims are not restricted to any age or profession.

“When you received call from unidentified number, do not answer in a hurry. If it is a number of any bank or Bank Negara, hung up the call and call the police or the Bank Negara to verify any case that you are being accused to.

“It is also crucial to not click on the link from any SMS sent to you, because it could be tactic by scammer to hack into your bank account,” said Hii.

Members of the public with queries can contact SUPP Pujut or WhatsApp to 019-886 3819.