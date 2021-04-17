Bintulu police to set up roadblocks at four new locations to limit movement in urban areas

BINTULU (April 17): The Bintulu Division Disaster Management Committee (BDDMC) will add four more roadblocks in the district at midnight tonight, said Bintulu Police Chief Superintendent Zulkipli Suhaili.

The roadblocks will be enforced till April 27 to limit the movement of the people around the urban areas, he added.

Zulkipli said the roadblocks will be located at Jalan Sebiew, Jalan Tun Hussein Onn, Jalan Persimpangan Stadium Muhibbah and Jalan Tanjung Batu.

He said these roadblocks were being placed following the growing number of Covid-19 cases as of late, especially in the urban areas.

“As instructed, we will ensure that the movement of the people from their respective residences are within 10 kilometres radius except for emergency cases,” he told a press conference last night.

He also said the roadblocks do not restrict parents from sending or picking up their children at school or attending to any important.

“Activities such as leisure shopping is not allowed. If there is a premise nearby, for example in Kidurong, that sells necessities items, then there is no need for the residents to go to the town area.

“We will also enforce to limit two people in one vehicle,” he said.

He also said that police are monitoring the urban areas making sure that all standard operating procedures (SOP) are being adhered to.