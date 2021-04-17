Bomba deals with oil spill on the road in Miri

MIRI (April 17): A team of seven firemen from the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) rushed to Jalan Brooke here on Saturday (April 17) following a distress call of an oil spill on the road here.

According to Zone 6 Miri Bomba chief Supt Law Poh Kiong, the incident was reported by a male complainant at 8.45am this morning.

The Bravo team from Miri Central Fire and Rescue Station then rushed to the scene located some 4km from the station and scatter sand on the oil spill spot to absorb the slick.

“Upon arrival, the operation commander reported that there was an oil spill as reported by the complainant in front of a cold storage at Jalan Brooke.

“Firemen then covered the affected area with sand until the road condition was found to be completely safe,” said Law.

The source of the oil spill has yet to be ascertained, and operation ended without any untoward incident at 9am.