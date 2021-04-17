Covid-19: 2,331 new cases recorded today, cumulative total now 372,859 cases – Health DG

KUCHING (April 17): Malaysia continues to record numbers beaching the 2,000 mark with 2,331 new Covid-19 cases today, said Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

He posted in his Facebook page that Selangor led the count with 751 new cases, followed by Sarawak with 512 cases, and Kuala Lumpur with 252 new cases.

Kelantan reported 225 cases, Sabah 163, Johor with 100, Pulau Pinang 116, Negeri Sembilan 89, Perak 42, Kedah 45, Melaka, 9, Pahang 20, Labuan 2, Putrajaya 4 and Perlis 1.

No new cases were reported from Terengganu today.

With today’s figures, the cumulative nationwide case count now stands at 372,859 infections.