Covid-19: Active clusters in S’wak rise to 49 after 3 new clusters detected in Sibu, Selangau

KUCHING (Apr 17): Three new Covid-19 clusters, dubbed the Jalan Disa Cluster and Jalan Ding Lik Kwong Cluster in Sibu and Ulu Balingian Cluster in Selangau were declared by the State Health Department today.

According to the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, the Jalan Disa Cluster is a community cluster involving a religious primary school at Jalan Disa.

“The index case is a 28-year-old Sarawakian woman who was screened after experiencing symptoms on April 13 at Lanang Health Clinic and her result was positive the next day. She is a teacher at that school,” said Uggah at the daily Covid-19 press conference update held at the old DUN Complex here today.

She experienced symptoms on April 9 and had travelled inter-zone to Kabong district in Betong on March 31 to April 4 during the school holidays.

Active Contact Detection (ACD) was conducted on 198 individuals with 19 being tested positive for Covid-19, with 179 tested negative in the first screening.

All those who tested positive were referred to Sibu Hospital and admitted to the Sibu quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC) for isolation and further treatment. Other contact tracing were also conducted in Kabong district to curb the spread from this cluster.

The other new cluster in Sibu, Jalan Ding Lik Kwong Cluster, is a workplace cluster which involved a timber industry company located in Teku, Sibu. The index case is a 28-year-old Sarawakian woman who was screened after experiencing symptoms on April 12 at a private clinic in Sibu town and her result was positive the next day.

She works as an administration assistant at the company and started having symptoms on April 9 and had travelled inter-zone to Sarikei district from April 1-4.

Active Contact Detection (ACD) was conducted on 42 individuals with 10 being tested positive for Covid-19, with 27 tested negative in the first screening.

All those who tested positive were referred to Sibu Hospital and admitted to the Sibu PKRC for isolation and further treatment. Other contact tracing were also conducted in Sarikei district to curb the spread from this cluster.

For the Ulu Balingian Cluster in Selangau, Uggah said that it was a community cluster involving a secondary school and residential area there. The index case is a 16-year-old student who was screened after experiencing symptoms on April 13 at Selangau Health Clinic and the result was positive on April 16.

Active Contact Detection (ACD) was conducted on 199 individuals with 100 being tested positive for Covid-19, of which 98 were students and two other contacts.

As of noon today, 99 tested negative in the first screening. All those who tested positive were referred to Sibu Hospital and admitted to the Sibu and Selangau PKRC for isolation and further treatment.

At the same time, Uggah said Sarawak has 49 active clusters with 11 of them recording report new Covid-19 cases today.

The clusters that reported new cases were Ulu Balingian Cluster in Selangau (101), Jalan Bambangan Cluster in Mukah (17), Jalan Puncak Borneo Cluster in Kuching (17), Bulatan Aman Cluster in Sibu (11), Jalan Disa Cluster in Sibu (11), Jalan Ding Lik Kwong in Sibu (5), Kampung Binyu Cluster in Kuching (2), Jepak Cluster in Bintulu (2), Jalan Maju Cluster in Sibu (1), Jalan Kapitan Cluster in Marudi (1) and Abak Bon Cluster in Subis (1).