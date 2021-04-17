Covid-19: Sarawak records 512 new cases, 1 death

KUCHING (Apr 17): Sarawak recorded 512 new Covid-19 cases today, the second highest in the country, and one death, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said this brings the total cumulative tally of positive cases in the state to 23,432 and the death toll to 136 since the start of the pandemic.

“Bintulu tops the list with 149 cases, followed by Selangau (105), Sibu (95), Kuching (37), Miri (22), Mukah (17), Samarahan (15), Song (12), Kapit (12), Serian (9), Matu (9), Asajaya (6), Betong (5), Tatau (5), Bukit Mabong (3), Meradong (2), Kanowit (2), Saratok (2), Subis (1), Beluru (1), Kabong (1), Belaga (1) and Marudi (1),” said Uggah at the daily Covid-19 press conference update held at the old DUN Complex here.

The latest death is a Sarawakian woman aged 67, who sought treatment at Miri Hospital for lethargy and lack of appetite for the past week. An RT-PCR test was taken and she was found positive on April 13. Her condition deteriorated and she passed away on April 13. She had heart condition comorbidity.

On the new cases, Uggah said only 34 individuals out of the 512 new cases had shown signs and symptoms of Covid-19 infection when screenings were conducted.

“There were also 421 cases detected from individuals who were instructed to be quarantined at quarantine centres.”

On the cases’ breakdown, he said 254 cases were from screenings of individuals with contact to positive cases; 167 cases from existing active clusters; 66 cases from other screening at health facilities, and 25 cases from individuals with symptoms screenings at health facilities.

Meanwhile, Uggah said 410 had recovered today of which 132 were discharged from Sarawak General Hospital, quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC) under Bintulu Hospital (63), Sarikei Hospital (59), PKRC under Sibu Hospital (55), PKRC under Miri Hospital (39), PKRC Mukah (32), PKRC under Kapit Hospital (18), Sri Aman Hospital (4), Limbang Hospital (3), PKRC Sri Aman Prison (3), PKRC Serian (1) and PKRC Betong (1).

“The total number of recoveries in the state have now increased to 18,077 or 77.15 per cent out of the overall cases,” he said.

He also said that 5,151 patients were still being isolated and treated at hospitals and PKRCs throughout the state.

A total of 512 new person under investigation (PUI) cases were also reported with none pending lab test result.