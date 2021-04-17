Dr Chin: Second phase of immunisation programme will begin in Sibu from April 19

KUCHING (Apr 17): The second phase of the state-level National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme will commence in Sibu from Apr 19, announced state Health Department director Dr Chin Zin Hing today.

He said a total of 929,435 individuals categorised as high-risk groups, namely those with comorbidities and the elderly, would be vaccinated under the second phase.

“For Sarawak, we will start from Sibu on Apr 19 followed by Kuching, Serian, Sri Aman, Betong, Kapit, Mukah and Miri on Apr 23.

“For Samarahan, Bintulu and Limbang, the second phase of vaccination will start on Apr 24 while Sarikei is to commence from Apr 30,” he said at the daily update press conference here.

(For the freshest news, join our Telegram channel)

Dr Chin said a total of 13 mass vaccination centres would be set up to facilitate the second phase scheduled from Apr 19 to 30.

According to him, not only will these mass vaccination centres be up and running, various government health clinics are also expected to complement the efforts.

On Apr 19 in Sibu, he said a total of 924 targeted Covid-19 vaccine recipients would be expected at the Indoor Stadium there.

“Under this second phase, the targeted recipients will be given the appointment date through MySejahtera and they will need to acknowledge whether they are willing to be given the jab.

“Those who have been given the appointment date will have to be prepared for receiving the vaccine. They need to be present at the venue set through MySejahtera,” he added.

In response to a question, State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the elderly who needed help with mobility could have an assistant or two to accompany them to the vaccination centre.

He said some assistance would be provided on the spot should any targeted recipients needed help.

“We will allow a person to help guide the elderly to the vaccination centre. If they need two persons to help, it shouldn’t be a problem either.”

For the time being, the Deputy Chief Minister all appointments would be made through MySejahtera and information such as date and time to receive the vaccine would be sent directly to the recipient’s account.

Uggah said the second phase would be different than the first phase for frontliners, who did not need to register through MySejahtera.

“I think it’s best for them (those under the second phase) to register via MySejahtera.”

To another question, Uggah said he had not made any statement about media personnel being regarded as frontliners to be vaccinated against Covid-19.