Dr Noor Hisham: Eight new Covid-19 clusters today, including three in education institutions

KUALA LUMPUR (Apr 17): Eight new Covid-19 clusters were detected by the Health Ministry today, three of which are located in schools or education institutions.

Its director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the eight clusters, one is located in Selangor, Pahang, and Johor respectively, while two are located in Sabah and three in Sarawak.

“The clusters today include the Jalan Maktab cluster in Selangor, the Seri Kuantan cluster in Pahang, the Jalan Wawasan Lima cluster in Johor, the Jalan Damai Tawau cluster and Bukit Quoin cluster in Sabah, and the Jalan Ding Lik Kwong cluster, the Ulu Balingan cluster, and the Jalan Disa cluster in Sarawak,” he said in a statement.

Today’s clusters bring the total number of active clusters to 347.

“Beginning with Ulu Balingan, this school or education institution cluster involves the Selangau district. Cases were first reported today after a targeted screening on students at a school.

“Presently 200 people have since been screened, with 101 testing positive for the virus,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

The Jalan Disa cluster involves the Sibu district, with its index case testing positive on Wednesday (April 14) after a targeted screening on symptomatic individuals.

The cluster, involving a school, has since seen 199 people undergo screening, with 20 testing positive for the virus.

“The third education-related cluster is Jalan Maktab, involving the Sepang dan Hulu Langat districts, as well as the Putrajaya Federal Territory.

“Its index case was reported positive on Thursday (April 15) after a screening on symptomatic individuals. As of today, 42 people have been screened with nine testing positive,” he said.

The index case for the Ding Lik Wong cluster in Sibu district was reported on Tuesday (April 13) after a screening on symptomatic individuals at a public institution.

As of today, 43 people have been screened, with 16 testing positive for the virus.

“The Jalan Damai Tawau cluster in Tawau district first came to attention on Tuesday. The cluster, involving a service centre, has since seen 65 people screened, with 14 testing positive for the virus,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

The index case for the Bukit Quoin cluster tested positive on Sunday (April 10) following a screening on symptomatic individuals at a public institution.

As of today, 18 people have been screened with 11 testing positive.

“The Jalan Wawasan Lima cluster in Batu Pahat district was first detected on Monday (April 12) with its index case tested positive following a screening on symptomatic individuals at a factory.

“As of today, 178 people have been screened, with 10 testing positive for the virus,” he said.

Lastly for today, the Seri Kuantan cluster involves both the Kuantan district and the Cheras district in KL.

The index case was reported positive yesterday after a screening on symptomatic individuals.

The cluster involves a function that took place in Kuala Lumpur on April 10. As of today, 111 people have been screened with 18 testing positive. — Malay Mail