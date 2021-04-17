Durian trader alleged losing RM178,132 in investment scam

KUANTAN (April 17): A durian trader claimed he lost RM178,132 after joining a non-existent investment introduced by a social media friend he knew last month.

Pahang Commercial CID chief Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the victim, a 28-year-old man alleged knowing the woman suspect via Momo application on March 19, followed by a chat on WhatsApp.

“The woman is said to have shared information on an investment which promises lucrative returns causing the victim to try entering the website given by the woman and invested RM500.

“The victim claimed he received RM807 several days later, which lured him to agree with the suspect to raise his investment to RM200,000,” Mohd Wazir said in a statement here today.

He said the victim however could only deposit RM178,132 in 17 online money transfer transactions to four different accounts given by the suspect from the end of March to early April.

The victim claimed he also received messages via WhatsApp from unknown numbers announcing that his investment succeeded in reaping RM218,715 in profits.

“However the victim alleged he could not withdraw the money due to a technical problem in the investment system and was instead asked to pay up 50 per cent of his profits causing him to feel cheated,” he said.

In this regard, the victim lodged a report at the Raub district police headquarters about 232 kilometres from here yesterday and investigation would be carried under Section 420 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum imprisonment of 10 years and whipping and can be fined if convicted. – Bernama