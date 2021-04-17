EMCO in several areas in Sarawak, Kelantan, Sabah from tomorrow, says Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR (Apr 17): The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be enforced in several areas in Sarawak, Kelantan and Sabah starting tomorrow until May 1, said Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In a statement on the Conditional and Recovery MCO today, he said the EMCO enforcement follows a risk assessment by various agencies in the MCO technical committee and the advice of the Health Ministry (MOH).

For Sarawak, the areas involved are Kampung Tengah in Betong district and Taman Mesra Bako, Kuching; Sekolah Menengah Sains Machang (Kelantan); Sekolah Menengah Agama, Kota Kinabalu; three localities in Lahad Datu and three housing areas in Tawau district in Sabah.

The three localities in Lahad Datu are Kampung Bikang, Kampung Kadumu and Taman Khazanah Indah, while in Tawau, the housing areas involved are Taman Hilltop, Taman Bukit Bintang and Taman Berkley.

Ismail Sabri said the EMCO was enforced at the respective areas after the MOH confirmed the spread of the coronavirus in the localities, with a high infectivity rate.

The implementation of the EMCO is also to facilitate the MOH to carry out targeted screening on all residents, as well as to control the movement of the people and avoid the spread of infection in the community.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said the EMCO at the Universiti Malaysia Sabah campus in Kota Kinabalu would be extended until May 2.

He said the MOH reported that Covid-19 was still spreading on the campus and the result of 1,956 screening samples was still pending.

“To date, the MOH has conducted 4,524 screening tests, out of which, 28 positive cases were reported in this locality,” he said.

In a related development, Ismail Sabri said the MCO in Keningau district and EMCO at Kampung Pagalungan Ansip, Keningau and Kampung Kalindukan, Nabawan in Sabah would end tomorrow as scheduled.

At the same time, the EMCO in five areas in Pekan, Pahang involving Taman Mentiga Jaya, Taman Perdana, Perkampungan Peramu Jaya 3, Taman Sepekan Makmur and Kampung Pulau Serai ended today, earlier than scheduled (April 22), except for the Pulau Serai Integrated Community Centre which has been extended until April 22.

Meanwhile, he said 72 individuals were arrested yesterday for violating the standard operating procedures and all of them were compounded. — Bernama