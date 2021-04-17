Father of Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Datuk Ali Biju passes away

KUCHING (April 17): The father of Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Datuk Ali Biju, Biju Bantin passed away at the age of 80 at his residence in Bintulu at 12.12pm today.

Ali’s senior private secretary Vernon Kedit confirmed this in a statement.

According to the statement, Biju was born on Oct 12, 1940 at Rh Engkudu, Saratok.

Individuals who wish to pay their last respects to Biju are advised to do so Monday (Apr 19) evening at the family’s residence in Bintulu.

Biju will be laid to rest at Nanga Budu, Saratok at 7am on Tuesday.