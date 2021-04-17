Foo calls for school closure in Covid-19 red zones

KUCHING: Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP) Youth Central Secretary-General Milton Foo urges Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to close all schools in Covid-19 red zones immediately to curb the infection.

He strongly believed that replacing face-to-face lessons with online classes in red and orange zones ought to be implemented for the safety of young children, teenagers and teachers after receiving numerous calls from concerned parents and schools.

For the freshest news, subscribe to our Telegram channel.

“Some parents even questioned why Parliament cannot open but schools are allowed to open? Is it because the lives of the YBs are more precious than students and teachers? On top of that, almost all YBs have received Covid-19 vaccination. The government should boost public confidence by having parliamentary session to prove vaccines effectiveness to the people.

“I was taken aback and speechless when the question was put forward to me,” Foo said in a statement yesterday.

Foo also stated that Sarawak has been leading the nation in daily Covid-19 numbers recently with numerous cases from schools reported. As such, drastic and prompt action must be taken to lower the numbers.

In the unprecedented fight against Covid-19, leaders must lead with unwavering measures and respond quickly to contain the infection, he added.