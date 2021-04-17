Land Survey Department Kuching Division office closes for sanitisation works amidst rising Covid-19 cases in Kuching

KUCHING (April 17): The Land and Survey Department (LSD) Kuching Division Office at Jalan Badruddin here will be closed from Apr 19 to 20 for sanitisation works to be carried out there.

A statement issued today by the state LSD headquarters public relations unit said the two-day temporary closure was in compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the authorities to enhance public safety and health in view of the worsening Covid-19 pandemic as of late.

“Due to the forthcoming closure, all payments for quit rent, land premium and others could be done online through the e-Lasis system and Mobile Lasis,” pointed out the statement.

It added that Mobile Lasis could be downloaded via Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

For enquiries, call 082-444111 or drop an email at [email protected]